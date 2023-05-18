Presidential Transition Council unveils inauguration activities

By Cecilia Ijuo/Okon Okon

The Presidential Transition Council (PTC) has unveiled the programme of events for the inauguration of President-Elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu on May 29.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation(SGF) and Chairman, PTC, Mr Boss Mustapha, unveiled the programme at a World News Conference in Abuja on Thursday.

He said activities with the theme, “Nigeria: Better Together” had commenced with the world news conference.

He said the conference was to brief Nigerians and the entire world on activities of the presidential inauguration.

Another slated activity in the build up to May 29 according to him was Regimental Dinner in honor of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, scheduled for Tuesday, May 23.

The SGF added that there would be a Valedictory Federal Executive Council Meeting on Wednesday, May 24.

He said that Thursday, May 25 would be Investiture of the President-Elect and Vice-President-Elect.

Mustapha said the president-elect would be bestowed with the National Honors of Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR).

He also said the vice-president-elect, Sen. Kashim Shettima, would be honoured with the Grand Commander of Order of the Niger (GCON).

He said that there would be “Handover of Transition Documents”, all on same day.

According to the PTC chairman, there will be public lecture and Jumaat Prayer on May 26 and inauguration lecture on Saturday, May 27.



He said that the topic of the lecture was”Deepening Democracy for Integration and Development”, which would be delivered by former Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta.

Mustapha said there would be a programme to mark Children’s Day on May 27.

He also said there would be an Inter-denominational Church Service on Sunday, May 28, while the Inauguration Parade and Swearing-In, which is the grand finale would hold on Monday, May 29.

He added that there would be a Post Inauguration Luncheon for Presidents, Heads of Government and other invited guests on same day.

Mustapha said all events would be broadcast live on major television and radio stations and streamed on various social media platforms.



“So far, invitations have been sent to the Presidents and Heads of Government as well as Heads of International Organisations.



“We are also glad to report that many of these invitees have confirmed attendance in person.



“This event is historic for our nation and I enjoin every one to embrace this moment as proud Nigerians.



“It is a moment made for togetherness, unity, peace and progress,”he said.

Mustapha said that May 29 would mark the 7th consecutive democratic transition of power in Nigeria.

He added that it would usher in the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The upcoming event is historically significant to this great nation and the international community, particularly Africa.

“This is because of the democratic values and lessons in nationhood.

“For these reasons, we have chosen, ‘NIGERIA: Better Together’, as the theme for the 2023 transition,” he said.

The PTC chairman assured the global community of President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to seamless transfer of power.

“In demonstration of this commitment, the President has directed all relevant government institutions to cooperate with and support the transition process through engagement with the President-Elect’s team.

“The president also approved inclusion of PTC team as part of the Federal Government delegation to the World Bank and International Monetry Fund(IMF) Spring meetings in Washington in April,”he said.

On responsibility of PTC, Mustapha said three main committees were established to carry out different roles.

He said the committees were the – Inauguration Committee; under the Chairmanship of the SGF and the Transition Documents Committee; under the Chairmanship of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.



Mustapha said that the third Committee was that of Security, Facilities and Intelligence under the Chairmanship of the National Security Adviser to the President, retired Maj.- General Babagana Monguno.

Mustapha assured of adequate security throughout the inauguration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference was attended by Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and a representative of the president-elect, Mr James Faleke.

Other dignitaries in attendance were the National Security Adviser(NSA), federal lawmakers, permanent secretaries, members of Civil Society Organisations(CSO), the media among others.(NAN)