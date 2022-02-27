Presidential think-tank disowns summit invitation

The Chairman, Presidential Think Tank on Defence and Security (PTTDS), retired Maj.-Gen. Abdulmalik Jibril, has described as fake a purported invitation to National Summit on protection of Nigeria’s critical lnfrastructure, monuments and business assets.

Jibril, in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said the invitation on the said summit scheduled to hold on March 1 and 2, in Abuja did not emanate from the Presidential think-tank committee.

He said the signature of the chairman of PTTDS on the invitation was forged by a fraudstar.

According to him, such spurious and baseless invitation does not reflect the intention nor the thinking of the members of PTTDS.

He therefore urged all stakeholders to disregard it, adding that the committee will communicate genuine date for the summit at the appropriate time.

The chairman said that security operatives were on the trail of the imposter behind the mischievous summit, adding that the culprit will soon be apprehended to face the wrath of the law. (NAN)

