Presidential Support Initiative seeks inclusion of traditional rulers in national security apparatus

The Presidential Support Coalition Initiative, an NGO has urged the Federal Government to ensure the inclusion of traditional rulers in the national security apparatus to curtail the lingering security challenges in the country.

Amb. Ahmad Abdulazeez, National President of the initiative, gave the advice at a news conference on Friday in Abuja.

Abdulazeez was reacting to the recent social unrest in some parts of the country as a result of the recent EndSARS protests.

He noted that traditional rulers as custodians of cultural heritage were in the best position to inculcate ethics, values and patriotism in the youth to ensure better focus in development of the country.

According to him, the traditional rulers have a crucial role to play in addressing the current security challenges facing the country because of their closeness to the people.

He suggested that traditional rulers should be fully involved to drive the process of community policing to mitigate all security threats in the country.

Abdulazeez, also the Chiroman of Sumaila, Kano Local Government Area, said that the revered position of traditional rulers made them the bedrock for the success of policies and security arrangements.

He also advised the Federal Government to ensure adequate compensation for the security agents that died and those that sustained various degrees of injuries during the recent EndSARS protests that was hijacked by hoodlums.

Abdulazeez, however, called on security agents not to allow the event to dampen their morale, while urging them to be more proactive in discharging their constitutional duties.

Earlier, National Secretary of the Initiative, High Chief Igho Osiebe, who urged government at levels to enshrine the culture of justice and fairness, advised traditional and religious leaders to remain non-partisan.

He canvassed adequate funding for the Nigeria Police Force to ensure effective policing in the country.

Osiebe also appealed to all stakeholders irrespective of their political inclination to support President Muhammadu Buhari in his bid to rid the country of corruption and insecurity. (NAN)