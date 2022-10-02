Presidential Spokesperson endorses 2022 Campus Journalism Awards amid call for entries

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina has endorsed the Campus Journalism Awards 2022 as call for entries begins.

The Campus Journalism Awards (CJA) was initiated in 2018 by Youths Digest to recognise and reward outstanding campus writers and journalists who have made extra-ordinary contribution to development of journalism practice in Nigeria.

In a promo video for the awards, the Presidential adviser advised young journalists to take advantage of the platform to show their skills on the biggest platform that celebrate young pen pushers.

He said: “It’s an avenue where some of the brightest minds on Nigerian campuses come together to be celebrated and recognized for upholding and promoting qualitative journalism from our tertiary institutions.

“I call on all Nigerians to support this cause as well as young journalists to use this platform to showcase their journalistic prowess.

“This year’s awards promise to be exciting, join me as we celebrate journalism at its best on the biggest stage that incubates and unleash the future of this profession.”

Speaking on the 2022 edition of the Campus Journalism Awards, the convener of the award ceremony and editor of News Digest, Gidado Shuaib said that everything is set for the hosting.

“The Panel of Judges for the awards, like the previous edition, are seasoned and highly accomplished media practitioners, journalism scholars and celebrated writers”.

“In the last 5 years, some of the finalists and award-winners have gone on to become key media industry players. The platform has also engaged over 2000 Campus Journalists across all walks of life through its various mentorship initiatives and capacity building programmes.”

The award categories include: Upcoming Writer, Entertainment Writer, Sports Writer, Reporter, Gender Equality Reporter, Broadcaster and “lPhoto-journalist.

Others are: Penclub, Author (Book), Social Media Influencer, Investigative Journalist, Features Writer, Editor, Print Magazine, and Syndicated writer.

Entries will be closed on Wednesday 30th October, 2021, while the grand award ceremony will be held on Saturday, December 10th, 2022 in Abuja.

