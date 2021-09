Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina, shared the photos below on his Facebook page where he announced Femi Fani-Kayode as the “new APC member” received by President Buhari

@Femi Adesina: “President Buhari receives New APC Member Femi Fani-Kayode in State House on 16th Sep 2021

