Presidential Spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, quits on medical grounds

Mr. Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President Bola Tinubu on Media & Publicity has quit his post on medical grounds.

A statement from Presisency sent to News Diary Online through the official media email confirmed the development of what has been trending on social media earlier Saturday morning.

In the statement, Ngelale said he was “proceeding on an indefinite leave of absence to frontally deal with medical matters presently affecting my immediate, nuclear family.”

Ngelale’s statement dated September 7, 2024, reads in full: “On Friday, I submitted a memo to the Chief of Staff to the President informing my office that I am proceeding on an indefinite leave of absence to frontally deal with medical matters presently affecting my immediate, nuclear family.

“While I fully appreciate that the ship of state waits for no man, this agonizing decision — entailing a pause of my functions as the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity and Official Spokesperson of the President; Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action, and Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen — was taken after significant consultations with my family over the past several days as a vexatious medical situation has worsened at home.

“I look forward to returning to full-time national service when time, healing, and fate permit.

“I respectfully ask for some privacy for my family and I during this time.”

STATEMENT

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

September 7, 2024