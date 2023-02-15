Presidential Rally: SW governors, ministers set to receive Tinubu in Ibadan

By Akeem Abas

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors in South-West, former governors and ministers are expected in Ibadan,Oyo State, on Thursday to receive Sen. Bola Tinubu, the party presidential candidate.

Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan, the Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in Oyo State, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presidential rally earlier scheduled to hold on Feb. 7 was rescheduled to Thursday in solidarity with the masses over the twins crisis of scarcity of new naira notes and fuel.

Olaosebikan said that the Local Organising Committee for the mega rally scheduled to hold at the historic Mapo Hall on Thursday, has concluded all arrangements for the rally.

He said that the party presidential candidate

would at the rally unfold his programmes for the state and Nigeria as a whole.

Olaosebikan said that the APC National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, would lead members of the National Working Committee of the party and other top chieftains of the party across Nigeria to the rally.

He said the APC national headquarters, Tinubu and his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima, place high importance on the state, adding that they all desired a pacesetting rally in the state.

“The state coordinator for the Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Council, Sen. Teslim Folarin, and the Director-General, APC Campaign Council in Oyo State, Dr Isiaka Kolawole, are working to ensure that the rally is successful and mother of all rallies.

“Top notch security arrangements have been put in place in and around the venue.

“The arrangement will ensure maximum security of people and their property,” he said.

Olaosebikan said that human and vehicular movements too would be as smooth as possible on all the streets to be visited by the campaign train.

He said that Tinubu and Shettima would be received on arrival at the Alakia Airport by the governors, ministers and other dignitaries led by Folarin, the APC governorship candidate in the state.

Olaosebikan said that the campaign train would proceed to the palace of Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Mohood Lekan Balogun.

He said the presidential campaign motorcade would make a brief stop at Idi-Ape to commence a colorful procession to Mapo for the main event.

Olaosebikan said that music maestro, King Wasiu Ayinde K1, would lead the sensational Fuji Merenge, Rasheed Ayinde and other top musicians to serenade at the rally.

He said that the rally would be highly informative, enlightening and entertaining as well as It will be classy and groovy.

According to him, the rally to be attended by all party bigwigs in the country would also be attended by the immediate past Governor of Osun State, Alhaji Isiaka Oyetola.

Olaosebikan said that the Southern governors would be joined by their counterparts from Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano); Nasir El- Rufai (Kaduna); Hope Uzodinma (Imo); Abdullahi Su (Nassarawa); Sanni Bello (Niger) and others.

He listed the seven South-West ministers expected at the rally as Babatunde Fashola; Niyi Adebayo; Sen. Olorunnibe Mamora; Dr Olamilekan Adegbite; Ademola Adegoroye; Rauf Aregbesola and host Minister, Chief Sunday Dare.

(NAN)