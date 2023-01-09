Presidential rally: Ondo APC lauds members over massive turnout, proper conduct

Alaba-Olusola Oke

All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has commended its members for the massive turnout, successful outing and the reception accorded its presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu, at the rally, held in Akure on Saturday.

Chairman of APC in the state, Mr Ade Adetimehin, gave the commendation in a statement issued by the party’s state Publicity Secretary, Mr Alex Kalejaye, on Monday in Akure.

“We cannot appreciate our members and the enthusiastic party sympathisers enough for their proper conducts.

“The party notes that its members and indeed, the good people of Ondo State, exhibited enviable degree of maturity in dealing with the thousands of visitors and displayed memorable hospitality during the event.

“We were not surprised at the rousing reception accorded our presidential candidate and his entourage because the party is solidly on ground, on account of good governance, spread and structures,” he stated.

The APC chairman said that without doubt, the people of the state acknowledged the capacity, competence and political acumen of Tinubu to lead Nigeria.

“People are earnestly waiting for Feb. 25 to vote massively for Tinubu and his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima.

“We need to emphasise that the massive turnout of our people on Saturday was an absolute display of love for, and acceptability of, the APC presidential candidate and his running mate.

“We applaud our dear Gov. Oluwatotimi Akeredolu for providing enviable leadership and direction in the state and the South-West geo-political zone.

“The success of Saturday’s event stemmed largely from the governor’s ingenuity,” he said.

Adetimehin also appreciated the tireless efforts and sacrifices of the various leaders of the party to ensure the level of success recorded at the event, urging them to work more for APC’s success at the forthcoming elections.

“Having spoken in clear language at the rally, the party appealed to leaders at various levels to sustain the campaigns in their units, wards and local government areas for resounding victory, come February.

“We are expected to deliver the highest number of votes for our candidate in the South/West zone.

“The victory will, however, be hollow without delivering other candidates for national and state assemblies,” he said. (NAN)