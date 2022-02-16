Presidential Race: Yoruba Ronu frowns at calumny against Tinubu

By Raji Rasak

A social political group, Yoruba Ronu Group (YRG), has risen in defence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on what it described as unwarranted online media attacks funded by certain selfish politicians.

The group, in a statement by Steve Bayode, its Director of Communications, noted that a particular interest group was in the habit of sponsoring recycled, false allegations against Tinubu and his political allies.

It condemned the sponsored false online reports and warned that those behind the shameful and treacherous act to tarnish Tinubu’s reputation would regret the actions.

Prince Diran Iyantan, Chairman, Yoruba Ronu Group, noted that such mischievous online posts were frequent and the sources of the publications known and traceable to “certain misguided politicians and fake human right crusaders’’.

“We have repeatedly stated in our previous releases that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s ambition does not stop other Yoruba or any South West person from aspiring to the same position.

“We just feel that Tinubu has a better chance than anyone else at clinching the position which is the reason for our support for him.

“It is, therefore, sad to see fellow Yoruba persons casting aspersions on the person of `Jagaban’ for flying high the flag of the Yoruba race.

“Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s interest after leaving office has been to help nurture and consolidate democracy in Nigeria. This, he has done, creditably, well.

“ In addition, he has helped the progressives to attain power to the country’s presidency.”

He said: “We are aware that the stakes are high as the presidential election approaches, and desperate politicians will resort to different gimmicks, basically, to rock the boat.

“Those who have committed themselves to sustained campaign of calumny in the media against the person of Tinubu are well known to us.

“They have, continually, used their family blogs in New York to run a lot of people down in Nigeria.

“They stand for blackmailing people with the hope of gaining financial gratification. We are documenting their acts.” he said.

Iyantan charged politicians not to run down people, but rather, promote political party interest, conduct themselves with maturity, dignity and mutual respect in the interest of the good people of Yoruba-land and Nigeria.

He also called on the APC leadership at the national level to ensure fairness to all the aspirants to avoid o avoid internal disintegration. (NAN)

