Presidential Programme, Navy collaborate on ex-agitators training

By Chijioke Okoronkwo

The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) and the Nigerian Navy (NN) are collaborating to develop the country, especially the Niger-Delta region through the training of ex-agitators.

Alaenetonwa Lawson, acting Head of Information, PAP, in a statement on Friday, said the Interim Administrator of PAP, retired Maj.-Gen. Barry Ndiomu, received the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo in his office in Abuja.

Ndiomu was represented by PAP Head of Reintegration, Mr Wilfred Musa, while the Chief of Naval Engineering, Rear Admiral Sdel Ladan, led the visiting delegation on behalf of Gambo.

Ndiomu lauded the world-class facility of the Naval Engineering College and thanked Gambo and his team for the visit.

He assured them of PAP’s readiness to explore a beneficial working relationship as well as continued partnership, which PAP would fully leverage to train its delegates.

“We will be very happy to explore ways and means to bring this collaboration to reality; I want to believe that amongst other things, this is the highest level of this meeting. I was amazed by the garment-making unit of the school; it is so elaborate.

“We have run dozens of trainings in the past but we have never had the opportunity to work with any of the academies that has the amount of infrastructure and the layout of what we saw at the naval engineering school.

“They make the garment there and they brand them. They stitch and they package.

“What that tells us is that we can have our delegates acquire that skill and also understand what it means to specialize and they will have a good appreciation of the value chain.’’

He said that an end-to-end of it was that one could decide to major as monograming expert or as the one who was branding while another man was making the garment.

Ndiomu said it was one man to one machine; so there would be no excuse of saying one did not have a machine.

“Once again, you are highly welcome; we thank you for this visit and also for being willing and happy to work with PAP in moving our mandate to the next level,” he said.

In his remark, Gambo said it was a reciprocal visit to consolidate and deepen the growing partnership between PAP and the Naval Engineering College.

He thanked Ndiomu for his good leadership of PAP.

The PAP leadership had earlier visited the Naval Engineering College facility with the aim of training the delegates.(NAN)

