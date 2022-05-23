Presidential primary: Akpabio woos Katsina delegates, promises to sustain Nigeria’s unity 

By Abbas Bamalli

An All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, on Monday, canvassed for support from the party’s delegates from Katsina State, with a promise to sustain Nigeria’s unity.

Akpabio gave the promise during a meeting with APC delegates and other stakeholders in Katsina, ahead of the party’s presidential primary.

The presidential hopeful recalled that he sponsored over 5,800 Muslims on holy pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia when he was governor of Akwa Ibom.

He said, “When I was the governor of Akwa Ibom, I built so many mosques and schools for Muslims in the state.

“This has clearly shown that Nigeria is one, and we will continue to work hard to ensure the sustenance of Nigeria’s unity.

“I wish to inform you that peace and unity of the country will be among my priorities if I become Nigeria’s president in 2023.”

Akpabio also noted that he spent lots of money on children who were in school in Akwa Ibom when he was governor, irrespective of their ethnic affiliations.

He added that a Katsina State indigene was among the people he had sponsored up to tertiary institutions, not only in Nigeria but also abroad.

Akpabio said that while doing these, he was not thinking of contesting for the presidency, but was concerned about Nigeria’s unity.

He expressed confidence that the delegates from the state would vote for him during the presidential primary, adding that his name implied “God’s will”, which, in Hausa translation, means “Insha Allah”

He said, “When you go to Eagle Square, venue of the primary election, if you forget to write ‘Godswill’, just write ‘Insha Allah.’

“So, what we are going to offer is different from those who had come to you. First, we are bringing love to the good people of Katsina State.

“I don’t see any difference between Katsina and my state, Akwa Ibom, because the two states were created on the same day. Whenever I’m in Katsina, I feel at home. And for today, I must say that I’m excited being in your midst.

“When you think of 2023, remember that there are only two presidential aspirants for now: myself and the others.

“Working closely with your son and your brother, President Muhammad Buhari, has been a great pleasure for me because I have learned a lot,” Akpabio said.

In his remarks, Gov. Aminu Masari commended the aspirant for pointing out some of the achievements of the president.

He noted that Akpabio’s focus on the unity of the country was a good idea that must be commended.

According to the governor, going by the ‘vast experience’ of Akpabio, the delegates will decide who they will vote for during the primary. (NAN)

