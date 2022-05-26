Presidential primaries: Osinbajo concludes consultations with APC delegates

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has concluded his interactive sessions with stakeholders and delegates of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in the 36 states and the FCT ahead of the party’s presidential primaries.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the vice president rounded off the consultations with visits to Benue and Lagos states on Wednesday.The vice president had in a televised and online broadcast, declared his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the APC.“I believe that the very reason the Almighty God gave me these experiences, these insights, and these opportunities, is that they must be put to the use of our country and its great people,” Osinbajo had said in his declaration speech.

Osinbajo then began the interactive sessions with the delegates in Ibadan, Oyo State, on April 22.At every of those interactions with stakeholders and delegates from the 36 states and the FCT, Osinbajo had robust question-and-answer sessions while also discussing and exchanging ideas.During the interactive sessions, Osinbajo fielded questions from stakeholders on various national issues.The issues included security, economy, technology, education, health, youth, women empowerment, social investments and exchanged ideas on issues of national development, governance and politics.

At the end of each interactive session, the vice president took time to personally share moments with all the delegates and stakeholders while taking photographs with every one of them individually.During the visits across the country, he also paid courtesy calls at the palaces of traditional rulers, meeting with many of the traditional councils in the respective states.The APC Special Convention for the presidential primaries comes up on May 29.(NAN)

