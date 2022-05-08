Presidential Primaries: Amaechi urges APC delegates to vote wisely

By Lucy Ogalue

A Presidential Aspirant on the Platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Rotimi Amaechi, has advised party delegates to vote wisely and not to waste their votes at the upcoming presidential primary election.

Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation, in a statement on Sunday, urged the delegates not to be carried away by the bevy of aspirants from the ruling party.

While addressing delegates in Edo, Amaechi urged them to remain focused on the goal of voting a credible, experienced and performing aspirant like himself to fly the party’s flag at the 2023 presidential election.

“Politicians will come to ask for your votes, but please, as South South people, as politicians, as good people of Nigeria, don’t waste your votes.

”The problem with politicians is you. The elites have shown you that they are here to ‘chop money’ and you allow them.They will bring money here and say you should vote for them, and nobody will care to ask ‘what was he before now, what is his performance?’.

“Ask me as Minister of Transport, I’m working hard to make sure that Lagos-Calabar rail line begins and it will come through Benin. I can account for my part.

”So when those in charge of the economy come to you for votes, ask them how they have managed the economy. As I’m here, ask me. If you ask these kind of questions, they will not come forward.

” Me, I come with experience, let them come with that experience. I come with the experience of being a Speaker for eight years and I managed my colleagues without being impeached.” First time in the history of Nigeria that a Speaker will serve for eight years without being impeached. It was me. And I was Chairman, Speakers’ Forum twice. You understand what it means to manage your equals?

” I was elected Chairman of Governors Forum twice. If I didn’t manage the forum well, would my colleagues have voted for me?” Amaechi asked.

The minister also stressed the importance of having an electable candidate on the ballot for the APC to win the presidency.

“The electability of a candidate is essential for you. If not, the APC will loose the election. For now, I think I’m the most electable. I’m tried, tested and trusted,” he said.

Amaechi added that he had a wealth of experience and history of project delivery to show, from his time as Governor of Rivers State and now as Minister of Transportation.While reiterating his achievements within the period, Amaechi stated that there were evidences of his contributions to the APC and Nigeria.

” I can account for the period I have been in office. So if they bring money, you take it, but let us rise, vote right and defend our votes,” Amaechi said.

The minister also visited the palace of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare 2, who told the him that he would have been surprised if the minister wasn’t running, as he was well positioned to lead the country.

“If you didn’t come out, we would have been surprised. We have heard you; we have been watching all you have been doing as the Minister of Transportation.

” We commend you for what you have done for the railway lines, but the security agencies need to be involved, considering what happened the last time on Abuja-Kaduna railway line.

” Benin throne is non-partisan, however, we endeavor to follow our ancestors’ directives to guide and pray,” the Oba said. (NAN)

