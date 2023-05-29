Presidential inauguration: I expect good governance based on judicial reforms – Okeke

By Joy Mbachi

The immediate past deputy governor of Anambra State, Dr Nkem Okeke, has said he expects to see good governance based on judicial reforms under the watch of President Bola Tinubu.

Okeke explained that judicial reforms would make public servants to be held accountable for their actions and inactions.

He made the prognosis in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on his expectations from the just sworn-in Tinubu administration.

Okeke said: “I want to congratulate both President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima. I expect good governance based on judicial reforms.

“I hope for a sustainable development that is based on market forces.”

Okeke said he looks forward to the new government having a strong impact on the daily lives of the people and turning the fortunes of Nigeria around for public good.

“I am optimistic that the new President has both the willingness and the capacity to transfer his vision into real life experience for Nigerians from all parts of this country,” Okeke said. (NAN)