Presidential inauguration: Group sues for peace among aggrieved politicians

By Deji. Abdulwahab

The Confederation of APC Support Groups has called on those who are threatening fire and brimstone on the inauguration of the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, not to truncate peace and the nation’s democracy.

Its Director-General, Dr Kailani Muhammad, gave the advice on Saturday at the unveiling of the Confederation in Abuja.

“For those nursing the idea of jeopardising the democratic process by threatening fire and brimstone on the swearing of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Vice, Sen. Kashim Shettima, we advise that they should follow the path of peace and justice.

“They should do this by obeying the rule of law and refrain from hasty decisions that can truncate peace.”

According to him, Nigerians are lovers of democracy. Consequently, we appeal to all aggrieved stakeholders to follow the path of the rule of law to address their differences for posterity sake and allow peace to reign.

“This will pave ways for Nigerian masses to enjoy those dividends that come with true democratic practice.”

Dr Umar Mainasara urged the incoming government to run an all inclusive government by integrating political support groups into the administration.

Mainasara said that the groups spent time, energy and money to canvass and convince Nigerians for voting the ruling party, adding that they deserved to be compensated for their contributions towards the party’s victory.

Also, the Chairman of the Occasion, Sen. Saidu Dansadau, urged the incoming government to apply objectivity while selecting Nigerians for political appointments.

Dansadau said using ethnicity or religion in chosing Nigerians for appointments would not make the country to move forward. (NAN)