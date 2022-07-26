Presidential Guard Attack: Yahaya Bello grieves over Army officers’ death

By Lizzy Okoji

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has expressed grief over the death of the Army officials killed in an ambush on the Presidential Guard Brigade on Sunday by suspected terrorists in the Federal Capital Territory.

Bello also commiserated with the families of the deceased and the Nigerian Army in a statement made available by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed , on Tuesday in Abuja.

The Army officers were ambushed after they responded to a distress call from the Nigeria Law School, Bwari.

The governor stated that it was more saddening to find out that two out of the fallen gallant officers, namely Capt. Samuel Attah and Lt.Ibrahim Suleiman were illustrious sons of Kogi.

Bello condemned the terrorist ambush, describing it as a dastardly act and a show of cowardice, while urging authorities to expedite actions and ensure the arrest of those responsible and also forestall any future occurrence.

He added that the concern of incessant but cowardly uncoordinated attacks by terrorists must receive keen attention.

The governor also called for brutal response from respective security agencies, asserting that the Nigerian internal sovereignty must not be at the mercy of criminal elements.

Bello commiserated with the families of the deceased, particularly the father of Lt. Suleiman, retired Col Suleiman Babanawa from Okpo, Olamaboro Local Government and Capt. Samuel Attah from Ibaji Local Government Area of the state.

He also extended his commiseration to the Nigeria Army over the death of some of their finest officers.

Bello prayed for God to grant the fallen officers eternal rest and that every person hurt by their shocking and painful demise, should receive succour from their pains. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

