Presidential Executive Order 5, Key to Technological Advancement of Nigeria – FG



President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that the Presidential Executive Order No.5 (PE-5) will position the Nigerian professionals and manufacturers at the center of Nigeria’s economy which serves as an instrument to midwife a new renaissance for transforming the economy from consumption to production, driven by innovation, science and technology.



The President who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume said this at the opening of the 2024 Technology Expo. Hosted on the theme: “STI: Solution to National Economic Challenges”, the event was held in Abuja recently.



According to the President, PE-5 which is the promotion of local content in planning and execution of projects and contracts in science, engineering and technology is pivotal to the actualization of the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration. He added that the instrument will help fast-track the economy and accelerate the technological advancement of the nation.



Further, the President said that government will strengthen the Technology and Innovation Centres established in the six geo-political zones of the country to help in the transition of the economy from consumption to knowledge based, adding that the Innovation Centres will serve as hubs to unite all the Science, Technology and Innovation ecosystem stakeholders to chart the utilization of minerals and human resources for global competitiveness of the Country.



The President said that his administration is committed to the promotion of the National Policy on Welding and Welding Related Fields approved by the Federal Government in 2022 to boost capacities and improve the contribution of the manufacturing sector to the Gross Domestic Products (GDP) of the Country, hasten innovation and job creation.



Also, stressed that his government will create an enabling environment for training, re-training, evaluation and certification of persons in the practice of welding and welding-related fields in the country.



To this end, the President directed the Federal Ministry of Finance and National Budget and Economic Planning to provide the required funds and modalities for the commencement of these Centres.