Presidential Executive Order 5: Coalition tasks FG on revamp of Ajaokuta Steel Company

By Chimezie Godfrey

CSO Coalition for the Revival of Ajaokuta Steel has urged the Federal Government to move the administration of Ajaokuta Steel Company from the Ministry of Mines and Steel to the Presidency for more effective performance.

The Coalition stated this in a follow-up letter signed by its National Coordinator, Mohammed Attah, which was addressed to the Minister, Federal Ministry of Science and Technology and copied to the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Minister, Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, and the Sole Administrator, Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited.

The Coalition drew the attention of President Buhari and other stakeholders to the important role of the Presidential Executive Order 5, in the implementation of the Steel Company.

It decried the over one year inactivity of the Steel Company which it attributed to the myriad of challenges hindering the full implementation of the Ajaokuta Presidential Project Team (APPIT).

The Coalition therefore called on the Federal Government to apply the Presidential Executive Order 5, to enable it transfer the administration of the Ajaokuta Steel Company from the Ministry of Mines and Steel to the Presidency, among other interventions.

The letter reads in part:”PRESIDENTIAL EXECUTIVE ORDER NO.5 OF 2018.

“Re: Ajaokuta Presidential Project Implementation Team To Revamp The Steel Plant

“We write as a follow up to our letter of June 11, 2020 (copy attached) addressed to the Chairman, Ajaokuta Presidential Project Implementation Team, Office of the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Mines and Steal on the above subject.

“Under the aegis of CSO Coalition for the Revival of Ajaokuta this letter is to draw your attention to the important role of the Presidential Executive Order 5 in the project implementation of the steel company after over one year of inactivity.

“The directive of the Executive Order 5 under Commencement i to viii’ are quiet clear and we believe the intention of the Federal Government of Nigeria, under this administration in to achieve the nation’s development goals and industrialization, particularly in Science, Technology and Innovation Strategy S758 2024. STISA 2063, 50G 2030 and Vision 20:2020 among others

“Our organization, NGO Network having engaged with this process in the past is very much aware of the myriad of challenges hindering the full implementation of the Ajaokuta Presidential Project Implementation Team ((APPIT) and have therefore proposed the following two (2) critical approaches in finding quick solutions to the stagnation and

“Application of the Presidential Executive Order 5 by the APPIT with the involvement of all the Council members as contained in Section 13 of the Order an adminstrative order to move Ajankuta steel company limited (ABCL) from the Ministry of Mines and still to the presidency for more effective performance.

“Dear sir, the promise of this administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to make Nigeria economically viable through industrial revolution is inevitable and we strongly believe the revival of Ajaokuta Steel Company to full capacity utilization is the first and major step in that direction.

“With over 50% completion and several windows of opportunities through AOCLAS the world stage politically, economically and socially, we are convinced that the st s needed is POLITICAL WILL to get the country on the top.

“Though the facts about the opportunities for growth are readily available to you, whereby we attach a copy of a GENERIC EVALUATION on the steel for your review.”

NGO Network is a national entity supporting the public, private and the non-profit sector to deliver on people-oriented development programs.

NGO Network has an Memorandum of Understanding Mou with the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology.

