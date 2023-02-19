Presidential Elections: Buhari canvasses vote for Tinubu

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians to vote for the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Presidential election come next Saturday.

In a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari expressed confidence that Tinubu would build on his achievements.

President Buhari also assured that government has taken adequate security measures that would allow everyone to go out and cast their votes.

According to the statement ,Buhari said:”Fellow Nigerians, I want to use this opportunity to thank you again for electing me to be your President on two occasions.

“I am not a contestant in this election, but my party, the All Progressives Congress, has a candidate in the person of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. As I mentioned before, Tinubu is a true believer in Nigeria who loves the people and the development of our country.

“I am calling on all of you to vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He is reliable, and I trust he will build on our achievements.

“I want to assure you that the Government has taken adequate security measures to allow everyone to come out and cast their votes. I am therefore appealing to everyone to give them the necessary support.

“I want to call on our traditional rulers, religious leaders and parents to warn their followers and wards alike, to not allow themselves to be used by a few to foment trouble.

“Finally, I am fully aware of the current hardship you are facing as a result of some policies of the Government which are meant to bring overall improvement to the country.

“I am appealing to you to exercise further patience as we take appropriate measures to ease these hardships. God willing, there will be light at the end of the tunnel.”