Presidential Election: ‘Troop out en masse, vote for Labour Party, Datti urges Nigerians

….Urges INEC to be impartial, not to frustrate the will of Nigerians

…Tasks security agencies to resist temptation to subvert the will of the people.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed, has urged Nigerians to troop out en mass and vote for the Labour Party in the forthcoming presidential election on Saturday next week.

In a statement on Friday, Senator Baba-Ahmed declared that a vote for the Labour Party would amount to a vote for a secure and progressive nation.

The statement reads in part:”Next Saturday, Nigerians will be expected to make the most important decision in the history of the country, decision that will determine and shape the future of Nigeria. The past eight years have witnessed the most lamentable failures in terms of promises made for change.

“The same people though now in different camps, have renewed the same promises made in 2015 which none has been fulfilled or delivered. Even the simplest one, the provision of bursaries or scholarships for students promised in 2015, repeated in 2019 and yet to be achieved, is being promised again among others in 2023. We must not forget that Nigeria faces existential threats because of very poor leadership and irresponsible governance.

“The good news is the arrival of Labour party and its most admired, remarkable and inspirational leader, His Excellency Peter Obi who has changed the dynamics of Nigerian politics for good. He has mobilised Nigerians, given them hope to believe that a new Nigeria devoid of bad leadership, insecurity, corruption is possible.

“Also possible, is a country propelled by good governance and production to significantly improve the general well-being of the vast majority of Nigerians and guarantee their security and prosperity. It is a message he has taken around the country and has been well received by millions of Nigerians who have come to believe in him because of his good antecedents. Throughout this campaign we have met some of the most amazing, enthusiastic, and wonderful Nigerians particularly the youths, who through their actions and commitments have convinced me of need for an honest and dedicated leadership.

“These are Nigerians, the Obidients who have shown courage and desire to take back their country. They care very little about religion or ethnicity but a country that is inclusive, united and works for all. You only have to be at the rallies and town hall meetings to appreciate the outpouring of love, support and encouragement to His Excellency Peter Obi and my humble self. We thank every Nigerian most sincerely.

“Our supporters have invested energy and emotions because they can see our sincerity and commitment. This is what makes us different from the others- we have asked Nigerians to hold us responsible if we fail, as promised, to unite and prosper our dear Nation, Nigeria.

“We have asked them to hold us responsible if we fail to move Nigeria from consumption to a productive economy. We have asked them to hold us accountable if we fail to build a twenty-first century economy propelled by technology and if we fail to transform the vast arable lands in Nigeria especially in northern Nigeria into the “New Oil”. We will bear the full responsibility if we fail to build the required human capital and skill for the twenty-first century economy.

“Hold us responsible, if we fail to cut waste in government or drastically fight corruption which has permeated every segment and sector of our national life. We make these promises because of what we are offering Nigerians – leadership with character, competence, knowledge and compassion.

“This is the stark difference between us and others and why we call on all Nigerians to troop out next Saturday and vote for Labour Party. A vote for Labour is a vote for a secure and progressive nation. It is a vote for unity, and an appreciation that our diversity is a major strength which we must promote to our advantage.

“I know that His Excellency Peter Obi will before the close of the campaign speak to the nation but today I call on all Nigerians of goodwill, Nigerians who care about the youths to come out en-mass and vote Labour. Even if you are angry with the country and the leadership because of the sufferings you are going through, take your anger to the polls and vote out those who over the years have impoverished you through bad governance.

“Our message is very simple and unambiguous. Against the threats and challenges facing us, we offer Nigerians a leadership with character we know, with proven records of competence we can trust, knowledge and compassion you can feel, a capacity that has been tested and proven. A leadership you can hold accountable.”

Senator Baba-Ahmed reiterated that when elected, they would stop the killing and start the healing, among other wonderful promises, adding that the 2023 election if held correctly hold the promise of the long awaited secure, stable and prosperous Nigeria.

He therefore called on INEC to be an impartial umpire and not frustrate the will of the people, while urging the security agencies to conduct themselves with utmost responsibility and resist the temptation to subvert the will of the people.

“Let me reiterate, we shall stop the killing and start the healing. We shall stop the stealing and start the keeping. We shall stop the slide and start the climb of our economy. Vote for Labour Party (LP) for a New Nigeria!

“The 2023 election if held correctly hold the promise of the long awaited secure, stable and prosperous Nigeria. I therefore sustain the call on INEC to be an impartial umpire and not frustrate the will of the people. I implore the security agencies, the police, the military, the Department of State Security (DSS) and other uniformed officers to conduct themselves with utmost responsibility and resist the temptation to subvert the will of the people.

“And to my dear Nigerians, you have the best opportunity to take back your country and usher in a new Nigeria. I urge you to troop out, vote Labour Party (LP) and protect your right to a New Nigeria – let’s get it done.

“Vote Peter Obi for President.

“Vote Labour Party- LP.

“PAPA – MAMA – PIKIN.

“God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.