Presidential election tribunal’s verdict reinforces triumph of democracy – Buratai

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Tukur Buratai, says the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Elections Petition Court has reinforced triumph of democracy.

Buratai, who is also a former Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

According to him, Wednesday’s verdict of the court validating the election victory of Tinubu not only upholds the principles of justice and fairness but also reinforces the triumph of democracy.

He congratulated the President on the victory and called on all Nigerians to actively engage in the democratic process, adding that each citizen must embrace their civic duty and contribute to the betterment of our nation.

“Together, we can build a stronger society where the voice of every individual is heard and respected.

“Let us all unite under the banner of democracy and strive towards a brighter future for our nation.

“While political affiliations often divide individuals into different parties, it is crucial to recognise that once elected, there can only be one president at a time.

“It is, therefore, essential for all citizens, regardless of their party affiliations, to unite and support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Buratai said.

He said that by setting aside our differences and working together towards a common goal, we can foster a sense of unity and ensure the effective functioning government.

“It is through this collective effort that we can maximise the potentials for positive change and encourage the development of policies that benefit the entire nation.

“It is essential for us to acknowledge that, despite our varying political affiliations, we all share a common objective – the advancement of our nation,” he said.

The former army chief said that success of any political party hinged on its ability to serve the interests of the people, uphold democratic principles and promote unity.

He urged all Nigerians to concentrate on matters of utmost importance and engage in productive discussions that would bring about positive transformation.

He said that every segment of the society played a crucial role in the peace, development, security, and progress of the country, adding that states and local government administrations were particularly essential in this endeavour.

He explained that states and local governments, being the closest level of government to the people, bore the responsibility of effectively providing essential services, maintaining law and order, and promoting economic growth within their respective jurisdictions.

According to him, by working in tandem with the Federal Government, states and local governments can address the unique needs and concerns of their communities, fostering a sense of inclusivity and empowerment.

“Their involvement in policy-making and implementation allows for a more comprehensive approach to national development, ensuring that every citizen can benefit from the advancements and opportunities that arise.

“Therefore, the states and local government administrations must carry out their responsibilities efficiently as they form the backbone of our nation’s progress and prosperity,” he said. (NAN)

