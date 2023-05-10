Presidential election: Tribunal to hear LP’s petition May 17

By Edith Nwapi

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) has further adjourned pre-hearing in the petitions filed by Mr Peter Obi and his Labour Party until May 17.

The panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani adjourned after parties agreed on time to exchange processes and responses.

Tsammani said parties have agreed that the matter be adjourned .

“On that note, the petition is further adjourned until May 17 for parties to exchange processes and responses.

He commended them for their unanimous agreement to hasten the process .

The respondents are Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Sen Bola Tinubu, Sen Kashim Shettima and All Progressives

Earlier, counsel for the petitioners, Dr Levi Uzoukwu, SAN informed the court that parties in the matter have agreed that since there are some numbers of processes to file that the matter be adjourned until Wed.

This, he said, will enable exchange of the processes and responses.

The senior counsel also informed the court that before that day, parties will meet to take a look and agree on what to be tendered.

Responding, Abubakar Mahmoud,SAN, counsel for INEC agreed with the senior counsel.

Similarly, Wole Olanipakun, SAN Counsel for 2nd and 3rd respondents, Sen.Bola Tinubu and Sen Kashim Shettima also agreed to the submissions.

“We agreed to exchange applications and replies between Monday and Tuesday so that by Wednesday, all the processes will be ready for adoption.

The All Progressives Congress (APC ) 4th respondent ‘s counsel, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, also confirmed their agreement.

He said they all have aninomously agreed that the procedures will follow subject to the court approval because they believed it would hasten the proceedings.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Chairman of INEC, Prof.Mahmood Yakubu had declared Tinubu winner of the Feb. 25 presidential election after securing majority of votes cast at the poll.

He said Tinubu met the constitutional benchmark of scoring 25% in two thirds of 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory according to INEC.

Disagreeing with the outcome of the result, Obi and his party, LP filed a petition challenging the victory. (NAN )