Presidential election: Tribunal adjourns hearing in PDP, APM until May 18

By Edith Nwapi/ Wandoo Sombo

The Presidential Election Petition Court, (PEPC), has adjourned pre-hearing in the petitions filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’ and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) until May 18.

The five-member panel, led by Justice Haruna Tsammani adjourned after listening to the agreement by all the counsel in the petitions.

“The parties having agreed to have the motions taken on Thursday, the petition is further adjourned until May 18 for continuation” he said.

He also commended the effort of the parties which would help to hasten the proceedings.

Atiku and the PDP in the petition dated March 21, are challenging the outcome of the Presidential election on Feb 25.

Respondents in the petition marked: CA/PEPC/05/2023, are the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as 1st Tinubu , 2nd and the APC as 3rd.

Mr Chris Uche, SAN, counsel for the petitioners, said for the sake of a seamless progression of a pre hearing session they have agreed on harmonising documents.

” Counsel for respective parties have met to harmonise and to streamline the vital areas.

”We have a motion filed May 7. We are yet to receive a reply. That was the one we talked about televisIng the proceedings” he said.

He also informed the court that they have agreed to come back on Thursday.

Similarly, Mr Abubakar Mahmoud, SAN counsel for INEC (1st respondent, confirmed the statement of Uche.

He told the court that they have already constituted a team for that.

” We have received the issues for determination from the petitioners.

” We will file by the end of today as well as the reply for motion seeking live coverage of the proceedings” he said.

He informed the court that they have one application which sought to strike out some paragraphs.

Counsel for Sen. Bola Tinubu (2nd respondent ) Wole Olanipakun, SAN confirmed Uche’s statement

For the 3rd respondent (APC), the counsel Mr Charles Uwensuyi-Edosomwen, SAN told the court they confirmed Uche’s statement and have sent the list of counsel .

Similarly, the APM in a a petition marked CA/PEPC/04/ challenging the outcome of the Feb 25 presidential election was also heard.

The respondents are Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), Action Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu, Sen.Kashim Shettima and Kabir Madari.

The counsel for Allied Peoples Movement (APM) Mr Olufemi Aweda, informed the court that they have also met and agreed on harmonizing their processes.

Another counsel in the petition confirmed his statement.

The petition was also adjourned until May 18 for continuation of pre- hearing. (NAN)