Presidential Election: Stop lamenting, accept your fate, Atiku/Okowa mocks Tinubu campaign

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organization has advised the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign to stop lamenting and accept its fate pending the official announcement of the outcome of the Presidential election by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Kola Ologbondiyan, Spokesperson of the

Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organization stated this on Sunday in a statement made available to Newsdiaryonline.

He said it was pathetic that after failing to blackmail and compromise INEC and to cause crisis to scuttle the election, that it has resorted to posting fabrications and labyrinth of lies against the Atiku/Okowa campaign.

He said,”The Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organization counsels the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign to stop lamenting, accept its fate and hold back its tears pending the official announcement of the outcome of the February 25, 2023 Presidential election by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“It is pathetic that after failing to blackmail and compromise INEC and after failing to cause crisis to scuttle the election; the Tinubu Campaign has resorted to posting fabrications and labyrinth of lies against the Atiku/Okowa campaign as published on the front page of a newspaper believed to be owned by its Presidential Candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Such wretched shenanigan and fixation on the PDP by the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign only exposes Tinubu’s nerviness in conviction of looming defeat by the Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

“Apparently rattled by their feared damaging verdict of the ballot box against its Candidate, the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign is now desperate to create confusion by publishing and circulating fake election results; a pathetic ploy that will fail to fly in the face of real results coming from polling units across the country.”

Ologbondiyan said the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign should come to terms with the decision by Nigerians to use their vote to recompense the APC for the excruciating hardship, anguish and pain it inflicted on our nation in the last seven and half years.

“Our Campaign therefore seriously frowns at the wicked deployment of the front page of newspaper believably to be owned by Senator Tinubu to contrive a wholesomely false narrative to deceive Nigerians.

“Such is not only a scandalous abuse of the media but also a calculated attempt to subvert our democratic system and cause confusion in the polity; a scheme which must be condemned by all.

“The Atiku/Okowa Campaign urges Nigerians to remain calm but alert in resisting the devastated APC and the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign which is already suffering from pre-defeat trauma,” he said.