Presidential election: Shettima, others in court for judgment

By Edith Nwapi and Wandoo Somb

Vice President Kashim Shettima, Femi Gbajabimila, were all present in the Court of Appeal complex, venue of the presidential election petition court (PEPC) for the judgment in the petitions challenging the election of. President Bola Tinubu.

Also present in court are Dr Abdullahi Ganduja, APC National chairman, governors of Bauchi, Yobe, Kogi, Ekiti, Imo, Nassarawa, Festus Keyamo and Nuhu Ribadu, National security adviser to the president.

The presidential election petition court had on Monday fixed today for the judgments in petitions filed by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) it’s candidate and Labour Party and it’s presidential candidate.

The third petition was filed by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

NAN reports that there is heavy security presence at the appellate court. (NAN)

