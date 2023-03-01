Presidential election result: Labour Party chieftain sues for calm

By Precious Akutamadu

The South-South Vice-Chairman of Labour Party (LP), Prince Reuben, has urged Nigerians and party supporters to be calm over the 2023 presidential election result.

Reuben stated this at a news briefing on Wednesday in Port Harcourt on the outcome of presidential results.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Sen. Bola Tinubu, candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared duly-elected President of Nigeria in the Feb. 25 presidential poll by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Reuben, however, said that the party would challenge INEC’s declaration of Tinubu as president in court.

He also alleged denial of what he termed the people’s choice at the presidential election, calling for the resignation of INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

The Labour Party chieftain said that the commission gave Nigerians so much confidence and hope that BVAS machine would upload results directly to the server at various polling units after voting.

He said that the assurance by the INEC chairman had made Nigerians, both young and old, to come out en masse to vote.

Reuben noted that Nigerians, who voted in the election, were disappointed by non-uploading of the presidential and national assembly election results.

He also claimed that Tinubu’s victory ”is for the interest of political elites, not for Nigerians who went all out to vote for Peter Obi of Labour Party,” adding that the party would meet APC in court.

Reuben also said that the Electoral Act had stated that any presidential candidate must have 25 per cent votes from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He said that Obi scored 62 per cent votes in the FCT and should, therefore, be declared winner of the presidential election.

Ruben appealed to the public to come out en masse to vote for the party’s candidates in the governorship and house of assembly elections on March 11, urging them to defend their votes after voting.

He appealed to security personnel and corps members to shun any action that could compromise the electoral process. (NAN)