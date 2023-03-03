Presidential election, positive sign of maturity in Nigeria’s democracy –APC

By Muhammad Nasir

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State has described the just- concluded presidential election as a positive sign of maturity in the Nigeria’s democracy.

Alhaji Isa Sadiq-Achida, the state APC Chairman made the recommendation while addressing a news briefing in Sokoto on Thursday.

Sadiq-Achida said the 2023 presidential election had produced spectacular results.

“This is such as the loss of Senatorial seats by sitting Governors of the ruling party, National Chairman to lose his home state and the loss of Lagos State by our candidate.

“Most importantly, the ruling party failed to win the incumbent President’s home state. All these developments should rather be seen as a positive sign that Nigeria’s democracy is maturing,” he said.

Sadiq-Achida added that the process that produced the presidential election results had been widely applauded by both local and international observers.

“Therefore, aggrieved parties should follow due process, while we join our formidable APC family to celebrate our victory as we await the swearing in of our new President.

“Democracy is mostly a mixed grill of successes and failures. A true democrat is the one that accepts failure, when it comes, in the same manner that he accepts success,” he added.

On the National Assembly election declared inconclusive by INEC in the state, Sadiq-Achida urged the election body to investigate the alleged actions of some of its ad hoc and permanent staff on the matter.

“We also urge security agencies to investigate incidences of deliberate destruction of ballot boxes.

“Find out who destroyed the boxes, who their sponsors are and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book,” Sadiq-Achida said.

The Chairman added that APC in the state was seriously concerned with the negative development, adding, “ our party will not tolerate a repeat performance in the March 11 Governorship and State Assembly election.

“Our abiding principle is one man, one vote, one woman, one vote. Democracy is a game of numbers and that every single vote counts,” he added.

Sadiq-Achida further said: ”The elections were supposed to be won through voting and not through post-election manipulations at collation centers or the use of violence to scare away eligible voters.” (NAN)