Presidential election petitions: PDP urges judiciary to guard against influence

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called on the judiciary to discharge its constitutional duties in the pending petitions before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal as an independent and impartial arbiter.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, at a news conference on Sunday in Abuja, urged the judiciary to insulate itself against alleged plot to hinder it from independently discharging its Constitutional duties on the presidential election petitions before it.

Ologunagba alleged there was a plot to influence the outcome of the petitions before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

He said there were allegations in the public space of attempts by certain political leaders to compromise the judiciary with heavy financial inducement and to orchestrate trumped-up allegations of impropriety against judicial officers.

He advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against steps to hinder the ability of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to dispense justice in the matter in accordance with the law.

“The only way to guarantee peace, unity and stability of our nation is to uphold the will of the people as expressed at the Polling Units in the February 25, 2023, Presidential election.

“The PDP is confident in the ability of the judiciary to discharge its constitutional duties in this regard independently,” Ologunagba said. (NAN)