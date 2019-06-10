Presidential Election Petition: Garba replaces Bulkachuwa

#TrackNigeria – Justice Mohammed Garba on Monday replaced Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa on the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Garba was the Presiding Justice of the Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal.

Bulkachuwa recused herself from participating in adjudicating petitions challenging the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari. on May 22.

Zainab Bulkachuwa, who is also the President of the Appeal Court made the announcement on Wednesday in Abuja after the tribunal had delivered ruling against an application challenging her membership of the tribunal. (NAN)

