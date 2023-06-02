Presidential Election Petition Court adjourns hearing of APM’s  petition until June 9

By Wandoo Sombo

The Presidential Election Petition Court on Friday in Abuja, adjourned hearing of the petition filed by the Allied Peoples Movement, (APM), against the All Progressives Congress, (APC) and others to give the petitioner more time to obtain a certified true copy of the Supreme Court Judgment, delivered on May 26.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the judgement according to counsel to President Bola Tinubu, Mr Wole Olanipekun, SAN, had settled the issue raised in the petition of the APM.

He said that the judgement of the Supreme Court of May 26 delivered in a suit instituted by the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) marked SC/CV/501/2023 against the APC on similar grounds had resolved the issue of place holder.

According to him, the petition does not stand as the Supreme Court has laid to rest the sole issue the petitioners are asking for, which is also challenging APC’s victory on grounds of using a placeholder, Kabiru Masari in place of Kashim. Shettima

When the matter was called, Counsel to the APM, Mr Yakubu Maikasuwa, SAN said that although the matter was adjourned to enable them peruse the apex court’s judgment and take a decision, they had been unable to get the judgment.

“My lords, we have not been able to get the judgment so I am unable to take a position on the status of the petition.

“I therefore apply for an adjournment as we are doing all we can to get the judgement so we can take a position on the status of the petition.”

All the respondent in the matter did not oppose the application for an adjournment.

The five-man panel chaired by Justice Haruna Tsammani therefore adjourned hearing of the petition until June 9 to enable petitioners obtain the said judgment. (NAN)