By Edith Nwapi and Wandoo Sombo

The Presidential Election Petition Court on Tuesday consolidated the three surviving petitions before it.

The five-member panel, led byJustice Haruna Tsammani, consolidated the petitions after directing parties on Saturday to look at the provisions of paragraph 50 of the first Schedule of the Electoral Act regarding the issue of consolidation.

Tsammani also adjourned until May 30 for full hearing.(NAN)