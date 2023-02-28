Presidential election: Atiku wins Kebbi 

By Ibrahim Bello/Muhammed Lawal

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has emerged winner of Saturday’s presidential election in Kebbi with 285,175 votes.

The State Collation Officer, Prof. Usman Saidu, while presenting the result in Birnin Kebbi said the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu, polled 248,088 votes.

Saidu said the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, also scored 10,682 votes while the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), scored 5,038 votes.

He gave the state total registered voters as 1,983,985, number of accredited voters as 599,201; total votes cast- 591,475; total valid votes-559,522 while 31,953 votes were rejected.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the declaration the result, the Director-General, PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Kebbi State and party agent, Alhaji Bala Dole expressed appreciation with it

He claimed that if not for some ”little hitches” his party would have gotten more votes.

Also, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Agent, Alhaji Ja’afar Ahmed, said there were issues with the result, insisting that the exercise was characterised by violence, late arrival of election materials, malfunctioning of BIVAS as well as inducement in different forms.

Responding, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the State, Alhaji Ahmed Bello-Mahmud expressed appreciation that the elections were conducted peacefully, fairly, credibly and conclusively collated devoid of any rancour.

He appealed to the electorate to maintain the tempo in the forthcoming elections for the good of all.(NAN)