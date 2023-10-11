Presidential Election Appeal: DG SS not blackmailing S’Court Justices -Investigation

…Report figment of Ude’s imagination – Intelligence Sources





By Chimezie Godfrey

Reports alleging that the Director General of the Department of State Services (DG SS), Alhaji Yusuf M Bichi, is blackmailing justices of the Supreme Court to tilt judgement in the pending appeal in favour of President Bola Tinubu, are false, baseless, and a figment of the imagination of the purveyors, investigations have revealed.



Highly-placed sources at the DSS, who spoke in confidence on the matter, accused Mr. Jackson Ude of “peddling dangerous falsehood”, which consequence may be grave.





Speaking in confidence with our correspondent, one of the intelligence sources said: “The general public is invited to note that the allegation against the DG SS is not only spurious, but a figment of the imagination of Jackson Ude.



“On my honour, I make bold to say that Alh. Bichi, the DG SS, has a record of an unblemished carrier, which does not allow for institutional interference of any form whatsoever.



“It is, therefore, unthinkable to make such allegations, more so that the DSS under the leadership of Alh. Bichi, has continued to nurtur the culture of the rule of law across all facets of the agency.





“As journalists, I plead that you ignore reports from Jackson Ude and his ilks, as they serve no purpose other than to mislead the undiscerning public, and heat up the polity.



“Let me close by saying that Nigerians are too sophisticated for the likes of Jackson Ude to hoodwink them, or pull the wool over their eyes”.



