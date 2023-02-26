Presidential Election: APC wins Ekiti State with 201,494 votes

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu, has emerged winner of Saturday election in Ekiti State.

The APC flagbearer won in Ekiti State with 201,494 votes out of the 314,472 votes cast, according to results released by INEC Ekiti State Collation Officer, Prof. Akeem Lasisi, on Sunday.

Lasisi, who is the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila-Orangun , Osun State, said the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, scored 89,554 votes.

The Presidential Candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, polled 11, 397 votes; while Prince Adewole Adebayo of Social Democratic Party (SDP) recorded 2,011 votes.

Other parties results, according to INEC are: Accord – 69, AA – 29, AAC – 108, ADC – 1,337, ADP – 737, APGA – 268, APM – 46, APP – 91, BP – 46, NNPP – 264, NRM – 141, PRP– 48, YPP – 81 and ZLP – 460.

Lasisi said that the total number of registered voters in the state was 987,646; total number of accredited voters was 315,058, while the total number of valid votes was 308,171.

He said that 6,301 votes were rejected due to over voting and bypass of Bimoda Voter Verification System (BVAS).

He listed the affected areas to include PU 7 Ward 4 at Ado- Ekiti Local Government and PU 6 Ward 7 Ekiti East.

The INEC Chairman after receiving the results adjourned the collation to Monday at 11a.m., when more states would have been ready for collation (NAN)