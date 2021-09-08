Presidential committee urges Nigerians to double efforts at fighting corruption

The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) on Wednesday in Yola charged Nigerians to double their efforts at fighting corruption.

Its Executive Secretary, Prof. Sadiq Radda, said this was necessary for the country to achieve its desired growth.

He was speaking at a value re-orientation programme held jointly by PACAC and the National Orientation Agency (NOA).

Radda said the Federal Government had done a lot to ensure that funds looted and stashed away in other countries were returned to Nigeria.

“We cannot revive the economy if there is corruption, hence the need for all to contribute their quota for the country to achieve its desired objectives,’’ he said.

Radda stressed that Nigerians at the grassroots needed to pay more attention to the fight against corruption now that a lot of resources were being sent to states and local governments.

He added that concentration of the anti-corruption fight at the federal level alone would not give the desired results.

In his remarks, Malam Salisu Yakubu, Director, NOA in Adamawa said corruption had created negative image for the country, hence the need for attitudinal change by Nigerians.

Yakubu solicited the contribution of the general public to complement the efforts of the agency and those of PACAC in ensuring that the country succeeded in its fight against corruption.

“Remember that the strength of every nation in the world today lies in the character of its people,’’ he said.

In his address, Alhaji Mohammed Mustapha, the Chikasoro of Adamawa, who spoke on behalf of traditional leaders called on civil servants to do the right things in their respective offices.

He enjoined all to remember that everything they did must be accounted for on the Day of Judgment.

Mustapha also appealed to EFCC and security agencies to double their efforts in fighting corrupt practices.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that participants at the programme commended the organisers and urged them to do more to achieve the aim of the reorientation (NAN)

