Presidential candidate, Dumebi visits flood victims in Kogi

By Stephen Adeleye

The Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr Dumebi Kachikwu on Friday, expressed sympathy to the flood victims in Kogi.

Dumebi, while speaking at a town hall meeting in Lokoja, commiserated with the flood victims and families of those who lost their lives and property due to flooding.

“We cannot allow our people to continue to suffer hardships; this flood has cost us billions, several lives lost, farmlands and property destroyed.

“We must start thinking differently. We must know what we have and what we can do with the available resources,” he said.

Dumebi stressed the need to start re-planning by going back to the basis where the nation got it wrong.

According to him, the country needs to get experts to come and examine our flood patterns to understand the gravity of flooding in every season; to know what we need to do.

He noted that the current available drainage was not enough, stressing the need to start building proper drainage and dams to ensure that cities were protected.

Speaking on revitalisation of Ajaokuta Steel Company Ltd., Dumebi said that he would ensure that private sector participants who would understand the value in the company to come and make it work.

He emphasised that some vested interests had stopped the steel company from working for years.

Dumebi assured the people of his commitment and vision to turn things around and alleviate their suffering as well as Nigeria at large.

He, therefore, urged the people to vote for him and all the ADC candidate at all levels across the state come 2023.

Also speaking, the ADC Board of Trustee Chairperson, Sen. Patricia Akwashiki, commiserated with Kogi people for loss of lives and property as a result of flood disaster that ravaged the state.

Akwashiki urged the people not to sell their votes as power now rested in their hands, stressing that 2023 election would never be the same like before.

On his part, Mrs Justina Abanida, the National Legal Adviser, urged the people to rally round the presidential candidate and vote massively for ADC.

Earlier, the ADC State’s Chairman, Mr Kingsley Ogga, assured the presidential candidate that Kogi remained a stronghold of ADC.

Ogga promised that they would deliver the state in a landslide victory for ADC at the poll in the 2023 presidential elections.(NAN)

