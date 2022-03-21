Presidential aspirant harps on peace for development 

By Oladapo Udom

A presidential aspirant on the platform of People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Ms Patience Key, has harped on peace for Nigeria’s development, saying that no nation can make significant progress without peace.

on Monday in Lagos.

The aspirant said that her three-point agenda focus on stabilising the country and bringing succour to the impoverished masses in the society.

The former chairman, Nigerians In Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), said her three-point agenda was interwoven and worked together toward creating the desired stability, peace and wealth creation in the country.

“One of my agenda focuses on building peace in Nigeria, the second one focuses on building equitable relationship in the community and the third one is on wealth creation for Nigerians.

“”There is no way a country can develop or attract foreign investments if there is chaos or security issues ranging from herdsmen, banditry, Boko Haram among other vices.

“Another thing is building equity because so many people want to separate from Nigeria because they feel that they are marginalised,” the presidential aspirant said.

She said that she decided to run for presidency because of the leadership vacuum that needed to be filled as well as the myriad of problems in the nation.

“Nigeria is a nation that is so talented but it is bedeviled with healthcare issues. Preventable diseases kill Nigerians and we know what to do to avert it.

“Also, our educational system cannot stand the world circle. Our road network is a road trap.

“Seeing Nigeria with all the resources, talents and great population which is a big market, suffering all these myriad of problems since we have been a nation is apalling,” she said.

Key said that leadership was for those who have a vision and understand the environment with compassion and readiness to listen to the needs of the masses and provide solutions.

“The only way we can have good governance is to have good people in leadership and that is the only way we can have good governance,” she said.

She urged more women to come on board and contest for political position in spite of the challenges and limiting factors posed to them as the weaker vessels.

“A lot of us are not self motivated and that is why we shy away from occupying leadership positions.

“However, we have to start putting in efforts to see what we can do to educate and encourage ourselves to take up leadership positions,” she said.

Key said that Nigeria had to be restructured for the people to enjoy an equitable relationship and equitable community.

“We have to put structures together because it is very important for the growth of the country.

“We should also focus on building human capacity because by so doing, we will be able to build great systems stabilise a great structure for the nation,” Key said.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the party, Lagos State, Mr Moshood Mustapha, said that the party had an aspirant for the presidency for the coming elections.

Mustapha noted that in 2019, the party had no presidential aspirant.

“We will support madam Key for this bold move that she has undertaken and ensure that no obstacle shall stand before her aspiration.

“PRP believes in unity and our expectations from her will be to focus on her three cardinal points to develop the country more and create jobs for the teeming youths in the country,” he said. (NAN)

