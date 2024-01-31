Presidential aide tasks security agencies on safe return of abducted Ekiti pupils

Dr Yetunde Adeniji, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to President Bola Tinubu on School Feeding, has tasked security agencies to ensure safe return of the abducted Ekiti school children.



Adeniji said this in a statement signed by Mr Olumobi Adewale on Wednesday in Abuja.

“I strongly condemn the abhorrent incident that occurred on Monday in Emure-Ekiti, Ekiti State, six pupils, teachers, and a driver were abducted in this distressing event.”

She expressed deep concern and outrage over the abduction of the innocent individuals and called for their immediate and safe release.



“This act of violence against members of the educational community is unacceptable and goes against the fundamental right to safety and security.

“I extend my heartfelt sympathies to the families and loved ones of the abducted individuals and reassure them of the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens,” she said.(NAN)

By Naomi Sharang

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

