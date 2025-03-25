Presidential aide lauds Tinubu’s visionary leadership for assenting to Bills

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Senate Matters, Sen. Basheer Lado, has lauded the President for assenting to the South West and South-South Development Commissions Bills,

By Naomi Sharang

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Senate Matters, Sen. Basheer Lado, has lauded the President for assenting to the South West and South-South Development Commissions Bills, as well as the Nigeria Anti-Doping Bill 2025.

In a personally signed statement in Abuja on Tuesday, Lado described the President’s assent to the bills as a monumental milestone and a testament to visionary leadership and national progress.

Lado’s statement reads: “I extend my warmest congratulations to President Bola Tinubu for yet another historic achievement.

“This decisive and visionary assent to the South West Development Commission Bill, the South-South Development Commission Bill, and the Nigeria Anti-Doping Bill 2025.

“These landmark legislations are a clear reflection of President Tinubu’s relentless commitment to inclusive governance, equitable progress, and Nigeria’s emergence as a global powerhouse.”

Lado emphasised that Tinubu’s leadership goes beyond policy-making, highlighting his focus on creating a lasting impact, building a legacy, and demonstrating a deep commitment to uplifting every citizen.

“With the signing into law of the South West and South-South Development Commissions, President Tinubu has reaffirmed his role as a transformational leader who prioritises regional empowerment, economic expansion, and infrastructural excellence.”

Building on his earlier assent to the South East and North West Development Commissions, Lado noted that the President’s actions demonstrated a clear intention to foster development across all regions.

“These commissions are expected to serve as catalysts for industrial growth, job creation, and social advancement, ensuring that all parts of Nigeria benefit from the administration’s progressive vision,” Lado said.

Lado highlighted the significance of the Nigeria Anti-Doping Bill, 2025, calling it a bold step that solidified Nigeria’s commitment to fairness, excellence, and integrity in global sports.(NAN)