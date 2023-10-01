President Tinubu’s Speech offers Framework for labour/FG Dispute Resolution

The 63rd Independence Anniversary Speech by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu harping on continuous dialogue with organized labour has provided a timely framework for the amicable resolution of the current petroleum subsidy removal crisis.

Comrade Issa Aremu,mni, the Director General Micheal Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS) Ilorin made this observation in Ilorin on Sunday in Ilorin.

He said by introducing “a provisional wage increment” for federal low paid workers, and acknowledging the role of labour in national development among other measures in his speech, President Bola Tinubu has demonstrated some empathy to the plight of the vulnerable workforce in wake of rising cost of living.

He however said there is much to be done with respect to the plight of other workers negatively impacted by inflation and rising costs.

According to Aremu, the speech nonetheless offers the basis for resumed dialogue between labour and the ministers of labour. Aremu said October 3rd strike with its expected attendant distruption is still preventable and avoidable if the two parties settle for compromises.

The Director General also hailed the President’s speech for recognizing the historic efforts and sacrifices of the founding fathers and mothers of Nigeria adding that it was time for Nigeria to have the Heroes Day to celebrate its deserving statesmen and women.

