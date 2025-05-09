President Tinubu’s hitch-free visit confirms Anambra is safe—Police

The Nigeria Police Command in Anambra says President Bola Tinubu’s successful official visit to the state confirms that the state is safe.

By Obinna Unaeze

The Nigeria Police Command in Anambra says President Bola Tinubu’s successful official visit to the state confirms that the state is safe.

The state Commissioner of Police (CP), Ikioye Orutugu, said this in a statement issued on his behalf Friday in Awka by Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga.

During the visit, Tinubu inaugurated the Anambra State Government House, Solution Fun City, the Governor’s and Presidential lodges.

The president also inaugurated the Emeka Anyaoku Institute for International Studies and Diplomacy Centre at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

Orutugu commended the people of Anambra for their support to security agencies before, during and after the president’s visit.

“The hosting of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Awka further confirms that Anambra state is safe for residents and visitors,’’ the CP said.

Orutugu said that prioritising security coordination and collaboration was a proactive approach to addressing security concerns and promoting a safer environment for all.

He commended police personnel and other security agencies for improved coordination and resilience in enhancing safety in the state. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)