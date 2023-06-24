President Tinubu well equipped, prepared for tasks ahead – CMO

By Victor Adeoti

Dr Yemi Oladimeji, Chief Medical Officer

of the Community Hospital and Diagnostic Centre, Abuja, says President Bola Tinubu is well equipped and prepared for the tasks ahead of him.

Oladimeji, in a statement on Saturday in Osogbo, said that the various events that characterised the All Progressives Congress (APC )presidential primary, which led to emergency of Tinubu as the party’s flag bearer, proved that he was really smart, well equipped and prepared for the tasks ahead.

“I watched and followed with keen interest events that led to your emergence as the candidate and standard bearer of your party, APC.

” The unfolding events characterised by high level lobbying, bridge building and theatrics before, during and after the APC primary election in Abuja, have proved you are really smart and that you are well equipped and prepared for the tasks ahead.

“You effectively manoeuvered your way through all land mines and deployed so much diplomacy and political sagacity to become the President and Head of Government of the African nation with highest concentration of black people in the world.

“For these and for your brilliant and outstanding performance as two-term governor of Lagos State, you have really won my admiration and you are worthy of my support.”

Oladimeji, a former Chairman of Nigerite Nigeria Limited, an associate company of the Odu’a Investment Company Limited, however, urged the president to be smart in dealing with individuals, groups and countries outside Nigeria, who were visiting the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja, to felicitate with him and to offer help to Nigeria.

He said it is important that Tinubu should protect and put the interest of Nigeria and the black people first before that of these “multitude of guests”, particularly the ones outside Africa.

According to him, President Tinubu is smart, but should be smarter in dealing with “these nations and groups outside Nigeria and Africa.”

Oladimeji said the President should never derail from his core development agenda for Nigeria and Africa, adding that the principle of Nigeria first before any other considerations must guide and guard his steps.

According to him, President Tinubu should know that the individuals, groups and nations visiting him have hopes, dreams and aspirations different from Nigeria and Africa, and therefore, should always hold close to his chest, the interest of Nigeria.(NAN)

