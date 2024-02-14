President Tinubu to attend 37th AU Summit

President Bola Tinubu will on Thursday depart Abuja for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that Tinubu would participate in the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU).

The theme of the summit is ‘‘Educate an African fit for the 21st century: Building resilient education systems for increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality, and relevant learning in Africa.’’

Ngelale said that the President would join other African leaders in high-level meetings on institutional reforms of the AU, peace and security, specific thematic issues such as climate change as well as modalities of participation and priorities of the continental body in the G20.

On the margins of the summit, the Presidential spokesman said Tinubu would also attend an extraordinary summit of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS in his capacity as the Chairman of the regional body.

He said that the president, who would be accompanied on the trip by ministers and other top government officials, was expected to return to Abuja at the end of the summit.(NAN)

By Ismail Abdulaziz