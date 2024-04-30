President Tinubu sympathises with Ogun gas explosion victims

President Bola Tinubu has extended his sympathy to the victims of the gas explosion at Ita-Oshin, Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Monday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that an explosion from a solitary gas truck rippled through the community, resulting in the loss of life and property.

The President also sympathised with the Ogun State Government and residents of the state over this tragedy.

Tinubu commended Gov. Dapo Abiodun on his efforts to arrest the situation and immediately restore calm to the community.

The president assured the people of Ogun State, particularly the victims, of his fervent support in this moment of grief.



By Ismail Abdulaziz