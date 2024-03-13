President Tinubu swears in 17 NPC commissioners

Seventeen commissioners of the National Population Commission (NPC) took their oath of office and oath of allegiance before President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday in Abuja.

NPC is the Nigeria’s principal data mining commission responsible for collecting, collating, analysing and publishing data about the Nigerian people and economy.

It also has the mandate to undertake demographic sample surveys, compile, collate and publish migration and civil registration statistics as well as monitor the country’s population policy.

A fortnight ago, the Senate screened and confirmed the 17 commissioners out of the 19 commissioners whose nomination were sent to it by President Bola Tinubu as the two others did not appear for screening.

Those who took the oath of office on Wednesday were Mr Emmanuel Eke (Abia), Mr Clifford Zirra (Adamawa), Mr Chidi Ezeoke (Anambra), Malam Isa Buratal (Borno), Mr Alex Ukam (Cross River), and Blessyn Brume-Maguha (Delta).

Others were Dr Jeremiah Nwankwegu (Ebonyi), Dr Tony Alyejina (Edo), Mr Ejike Ezeh (Enugu), Malam Abubakar Damburam (Gombe) Prof. Uba Nnabue (Imo), and Hajia Sa’adatu Garba (Kaduna).

Others still were Dr Aminu Tsanyawa (Kano), Mr Yori Afolabi (Kogi), Mrs Mary Afan (Plateau), Mr Saany Sale (Taraba) and Ogiri Henry (Rivers).(NAN)

By Ismail Abdulaziz