President Tinubu suspends Emefiele from office as CBN Governor

By Haruna Salami

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has suspended the Central Bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele from office with immediate effect.

The press release to this effect was signed by Willie Bassey, Director, Information Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and dated 9th June, 2023.

It said “this is sequel to the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy.

“Mr. Emefiele has been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate), who will act as the Central Bank Governor pending the conclusion of investigation and the reforms”.

