President Tinubu remains Yahaya Bello’s father, leader – Kogi group

The Kogi Peoples Movement for Equity and Justice has condemned “unwarranted and provocative social media rants and devious commentary by some misguided political enemies” of former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

The organisation, in a statement on Monday by the Cordinator Sani Usman, said the comments were part of an attempt to create disaffection between the former Governor and his father and political leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

They noted that Bello holds the Nigerian leader in the highest esteem as his father and benefactor, “and this will continue to be the case between the father and the son no matter the evil machinations of fifth columnists and disgruntled elements who are bent on destroying the relationship.”

“Ex-Governor Bello, whose towering political influence, has angered many of his distractors has been consistent in mobilizing political will behind Mr. President particularly among emerging leaders in Northern as the President deals with the current economic challenges with the frontal determination of a commander in chief engrained with the uncommon passion to lead from the front.

“What the children of hate have been doing since the general election that brought President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to power is to embark on desperate attempts to disparage the person and character of Alhaji Yahaya Bello and to cause needless disaffection between him and Mr. President.

“The vile comments by sponsored social media trolls and their conspirators in the media space suggesting the existence of ‘discord’ between ex-Governor Bello and President Tinubu is not only grossly misleading but blatantly tragic particularly at this time that we must pull together as a nation to address matters of insecurity and economic downturns irrespective of political affiliations.

“For the umpteenth time, we advise the enemies of public good and national cohesion to desist from rehashing old, tired, failed and dead narrative which has since been buried with the emergence of President Tinubu both as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and as the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces.

“Ex-Governor Yahaya Bello should be left alone to enjoy life as a private citizen even as he remains an ardent supporter of President Bola Tinubu who is his father and eternal political leader. Those who are bent on creating misunderstanding should be advised to wake up from their ill-fated slumber.

“They should avoid the temptation to wallow in the figment of their imagination of a discord between Mr. President and ex-Governor Bello as NOTHING will break the bond between them no matter what the enemies throw at the public in their desperate attempts to keep feeding their nefarious base with false narratives.”