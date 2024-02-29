President Tinubu promises relentless fight against corruption

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday vowed to be relentless in fighting corruption in the country, saying that no matter how much it fought back, it must be exterminated.

He spoke at the inauguration of the second phase of Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT), the Red Line rail project, in Ikeja.

Tinubu promised to fight corruption to a standstill in order to succeed and reposition Nigeria economically.

He called on Nigerians to exercise patience and be hopeful.

“There’s a very bright light at the end of the tunnel.

“I agree smuggling will fight back, corruption will fight back. We will fight them. Corruption will go away.

“We’ll save the money for you, to educate our children, to pay for the healthcare system of our people, to pay for modern transportation system and work for highest number of people.

“The fight is on, we’re not looking back,” he said.

Tinubu said that the Lagos rail project was a constant reminder that change was possible.

“Change is possible and change we must achieve, progress we must achieve.

“It is not about the individual but about the huge population. We must plan for their future.

“If out problem is corruption, we must exterminate it, no matter how much it is fighting back. No to corruption,

“We must adhere to our pledge. We must stay hopeful,” he said.

Tinubu said that the project is an evidence that it is good to dream big, and an evidence of validation of democracy by the people for the people.

“When you put people at the centre of your planning, you will realise the benefits of of democracy.”

The president commended Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for bringing to life a vision of 25 years.

” Today is an evidence that it’s good to dream, this is a testimony of democracy, 25 years ago, I was elected to lead Nigeria’s most populous state.

“My team and I toiled day and night to transform Lagos into the economic power of Africa.

“Now we’re realising that dream, it’s not a crime to dream and dream big, just stay focused.

“A dream conceived a quarter of a century ago is now a reality,” he said.

He said that the blueprint had worked out for more than four administrations.

“From launching the Bus Rapid Transit system , the ferry, massive upgrade of roads; LAMATA, thank you very much. The history of Lagos will be written with you in gold,” he said.

Tinubu expressed his delight in the success of the project, with the inauguration of the second of the six rail lines.

“Thank you for believing in us, for lifting our spirit. I asked for this job I cannot complain. We cannot afford to rest on our oars, no room for complacency,” the president said.

Similarly Gov. Sanwo-Olu applauded Tinubu, a former Lagos State governor, for being a visionary and a committed leader to the development of the state.

” The vision that you started, you’re here to see it become a reality, the country may be going through a lot but I’m convinced that with your vision we will get to the promised land.

‘In year 2003 you created LAMATA, I stand here very proud of our achievements,” he said.

He commended the president for supporting him immensely.

” I stand here with a lot gratitude to my predecessors Babatunde Fashola and Akinwunmi Ambode, for being a part of this vision,” the governor said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the red rail trac is expected to convey about 500,000 passengers daily when operational.

The Red Line, a 37 km rail line integrating key bus terminals at Oyingbo, Yaba, Oshodi, Ikeja, and Iju. extends to Agbado in Ogun State.(NAN)

By Aderonke Ojediran