President Tinubu mourns veteran journalist, Sidi Ali

President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to the family and associates of Second Republic legislator and ace journalist, Sidi Ali.

This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former member of the House of Representatives passed away on April 25.

“The late statesman was a prolific writer, publishing 19 books and numerous articles.

“Some of his notable works include, ‘A Trip to Timbuktu’ (1965); ‘Corruption in High Society’, and ‘The Power of Power on Muhammad Ribadu, Former Defence Minister’ (1982).

Extolling the contribution of the deceased to the country, Tinubu said that his role as a journalist and information manager helped Nigeria at a critical time in the life of the nation.

The President prayed for Allah’s mercy on the soul of the departed and condoled with the government and people of Kano state over the loss.

By Ismail Abdulaziz