Monday, February 12, 2024
President Tinubu mourns Cairo Ojougboh

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
President Bola Tinubu has mourned the passing of Dr Cairo Ojougboh, a former Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Executive Director.

A statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Thursday, said that Ojougboh died on Wednesday.

Ngelale said that Ojougboh was a member of the House of Representatives (2003-2007) and a leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deceased slumped, and died while watching the semifinal match between the Super Eagles and Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

The Presidential aide said that Tinubu condoles with the Ojougboh family and the government and people of Delta over this tragic loss.

He said Tinubu  prayed for the repose of the departed, and called on the family to find strength in God as well as in the cherished memories and legacy of the late .(NAN)

